60% Chance of Showers Saturday but Sunshine’s Coming Sunday

After a final threat of rain, next week's weather expected to take a turn for the better

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | March 25, 2011 | 10:53 p.m.

After a beautiful — if brisk and blustery — Friday, showers will dampen the day Saturday. But not for long as the latest storm is expected to be out of Santa Barbara County by early Sunday.

The National Weather Service said showers are possible by around midday Saturday but will gradually diminish by late Saturday.

Saturday’s forecast actually calls for partly sunny conditions, with high temperatures in the low 60s and calm wind becoming southwest between 5 and 10 mph. The chance of showers is 60 percent, officials said.

The weather service said a strong northwest swell is expected to subside Saturday morning but swimmers and surfers should be aware of rip currents, especially along west-facing beaches.

Beginning on Sunday, sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the week. Sunday’s daytime temperatures should be in the low 60s but a warming trend will propel them into the 70s by Thursday, the weather service said.

