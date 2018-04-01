Fourmy Vehicular Manslaughter Case Continued Until May 2

The teenage defendant charged with vehicular manslaughter in the 2010 death of a Coast Village Road pedestrian briefly appeared in Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court on Friday, only to have his case continued until May 2 while his defense attorney continues the discovery process.

Tyler Fourmy, 18, of Santa Barbara, was charged last year with vehicular manslaughter after Florinda Flores, 47, was struck and killed on May 27, 2010, while she was walking to her bus stop near her Coast Village Road home. As Noozhawk reported previously, Fourmy, who was 17 at the time of the collision, told authorities at the scene that the minivan he was driving had swerved and his brakes didn’t work.

Fourmy is also facing charges of transportation of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, which were reportedly found in the minivan; three vehicle-code violations related to speeding, turning movements and required signals; and lack of evidence of financial responsibility upon request.

Flores’ family has filed a wrongful death civil suit against Fourmy and his parents, Patrick Fourmy and Susan Granziera of Santa Barbara. Flores’ husband, Wolfgang Schulz; her 15-year-old daughter; and her sister are seeking more than $25,000 in damages. Schulz and Flores’ brother and his wife were in court Friday with their attorney, Jeffrey Young.

Judge Thomas Adams gave Young permission to use material from Fourmy’s police file in the civil case, an item that Fourmy’s attorney, public defender Mark Saatjian, had taken issue with at a previous hearing on Feb. 18.

Fourmy’s next court appearance was scheduled for May 2. Senior Deputy District Attorney Von Nguyen is prosecuting the case.

