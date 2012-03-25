Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:08 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Fun and Fit: Kneeling Core Move — Ab-Fab-ulous!

K and A show both the right way and wrong way to do this exercise

By Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams, MA, Noozhawk Columnists | March 25, 2012 | 6:54 p.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: This is the fifth in an ongoing series on abs. Click here for the first part. Click here for the second part. Click here for the third part. Click here for the fourth part.]

Are you ready for another core move that will strengthen your abs and is a bit of a challenge?

The kneeling core move has you on your knees, but not begging for forgiveness! Everywhere a belt would touch is where you’ll have to contract.

When you do this move correctly, you will feel your abs engaging and working for sure. Done right, your glutes stay pushed forward and contracted throughout.

Our short video shows both the right way and wrong way to get the most from the kneeling core move.

The tricky thing about this core exercise is that it’s easy to do wrong, so we recommend using a mirror the first few times you try it. You will think you are hinging at the floor, yet you may be actually hinging along the spine (bending at waist or hips, tipping at shoulders).

If you feel off-balance, you’re probably doing it right. If your behind sticks out, you are doing it wrong and will get zero abs benefit. You will improve your hula-hooping, though! If the kneeling core move seems easy, check your form or have someone check it for you. (After you both watch the video, of course.)

Want more ab and core moves? Try our rotating abs exercise, then check whether you have true core strength.

Then you’ll have More More More, How Do You Like It? More more more, core core core! Sing along with us now.

Try this exercise both clockwise and counterclockwise and let us know what you think in the comments below. We also hope you subscribe to our YouTube channel.

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 