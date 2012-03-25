Fun and Fit: Kneeling Core Move — Ab-Fab-ulous!

K and A show both the right way and wrong way to do this exercise

[Noozhawk’s note: This is the fifth in an ongoing series on abs. Click here for the first part. Click here for the second part. Click here for the third part. Click here for the fourth part.]

Are you ready for another core move that will strengthen your abs and is a bit of a challenge?

The kneeling core move has you on your knees, but not begging for forgiveness! Everywhere a belt would touch is where you’ll have to contract.

When you do this move correctly, you will feel your abs engaging and working for sure. Done right, your glutes stay pushed forward and contracted throughout.



Our short video shows both the right way and wrong way to get the most from the kneeling core move.

The tricky thing about this core exercise is that it’s easy to do wrong, so we recommend using a mirror the first few times you try it. You will think you are hinging at the floor, yet you may be actually hinging along the spine (bending at waist or hips, tipping at shoulders).

If you feel off-balance, you’re probably doing it right. If your behind sticks out, you are doing it wrong and will get zero abs benefit. You will improve your hula-hooping, though! If the kneeling core move seems easy, check your form or have someone check it for you. (After you both watch the video, of course.)

Want more ab and core moves? Try our rotating abs exercise, then check whether you have true core strength.

Then you’ll have More More More, How Do You Like It? More more more, core core core! Sing along with us now.

Try this exercise both clockwise and counterclockwise and let us know what you think in the comments below. We also hope you subscribe to our YouTube channel.

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .