Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:47 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

La Reina Edges Dos Pueblos High for State Mock Trial Title

Thousand Oaks school wins back-to-back championships after 2½-hour battle with Chargers

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo 9:45 p.m. | March 25, 2012 | 8:48 p.m.

Dos Pueblos High School’s mock trial team was edged out by defending champion La Reina High on Sunday at the 31st annual California Mock Trial Finals in Sacramento.

“We went out swinging with our best performance to date,” Dos Pueblos coach Bill Woodard said in an email to supporters before the vanquished Chargers headed home to Goleta.

Sunday’s championship was the second in a row for La Reina, an all-girls Catholic prep school in Thousand Oaks. With the victory, La Reina became the first high school since Lincoln High in San Jose won back-to-back titles in 2001 and 2002. La Reina also won the state championship in 2008 and a world invitational last November.

The finals match was held at the Sacramento Federal Courthouse. Mock trial teams from schools representing 30 of California’s 58 counties participated in the championship, which came down to a 2½-hour duel between Dos Pueblos and La Reina. Earlier this month, Dos Pueblos edged out San Marcos High for the Santa Barbara County championship.

Next up for La Reina is the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Albuquerque in May.

The California Mock Trial Finals are organized by the nonprofit Constitutional Rights Foundation, which is dedicated to educating America’s youth about the importance of civic participation in a democratic society.

Click here for the complete story on The Charger Account, Dos Pueblos High’s student-run news site and a Noozhawk affiliate.

Dos Pueblos Mock Trial Team

» Joel Block

» Delia Bullock

» Scott Campbell

» Madeleine Centrella

» Agnetta Cleland

» Wes Cooperman

» Ray Cothern

» Hannah Cruz

» Paisha Fellows

» Maureen Grattan

» Niranjanna Jeeva

» Bela Lafferty

» Alison Mally

» Madeline Matthys

» Nadine Pearson

» Brian Pinner

» Ryan Polito

» Nimisha Shinday

» Emma Steinkellner

» Sean Strong

» Ami Thakrar

» Connie Wang

» Jake Wiener

» Cheryl Wilson

» Camille Wyss

» Sophia Zheng

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 