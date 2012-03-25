Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:07 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Rotary Club of Goleta Mock Interviews Help Dos Pueblos High Students with Career Preparation

From résumé advice to job interview tips, Rotarians coach students on how to succeed

By Lynn Cederquist for the Rotary Club of Goleta | March 25, 2012 | 7:24 p.m.

The Rotary Club of Goleta continues to serve our community. This past week, Rotarians were at Dos Pueblos High School volunteering for the Mock Interview Program developed by club president-elect Paul Clayton’s wife, Laurie Clayton, a DPHS counselor.

Rotary members greeted students, who brought with them — in some cases — their first attempts at writing résumés to practice job interview skills. Résumés were reviewed and suggestions given on how to improve for the “real world” job interviews. Among the questions the students were asked: What is your “dream job?” What do you know about that profession? What do you need to do to become qualified for that profession, i.e. education, training and other preparation? What are your strengths? What would you like to improve? What is your proudest moment? How would you like to improve your community?

Some of the answers: Some students had a very clear vision of life after high school, such as, “I want to be a diving coach, study physical therapy and coaching at UCSB.” This student had been in competitive diving most of his life and had the confidence of a very wise soul. Other students were shy and not sure what they wanted to do after high school, such as, “Well, a year ago I wanted to work in the medical field, then the year after that politics, and now I want to own a restaurant.” Some student ideas on how to improve our community included “Clean up our beaches. Clean up trash around school. Help at the Santa Barbara Humane Society walking dogs. Volunteer at local nonprofit organization.” Dos Pueblos High students are required to clock 60 hours of community service before they graduate.

The mock interviews help students practice their interview skills in a friendly, supportive atmosphere and the Rotary Club of Goleta was proud to volunteer for this annual project. It’s a good experience for the students, as well as for members of Rotary to know they are helping young students prepare for the future.

The Rotary Club of Goleta meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road. Guests are always welcome.

Click here for more information about the Rotary Club of Goleta, or contact membership chairwoman Frances Gilliland at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Lynn Cederquist is publicity chairwoman of the Rotary Club of Goleta.

