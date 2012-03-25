Russell Granger of San Marcos High School Named Top Industrial and Technology Teacher

Russell Granger, San Marcos High School’s automotive technologies teacher, has been named the California Industrial & Technology Education Association’s 2012 Teacher of the Year.
Granger, who is also a Regional Occupational Program instructor as part of the Santa Barbara County Education Office, was presented with the award by CITEA president Tom Vessella at the association’s banquet March 16 in Long Beach. The banquet was part of CITEA’s State Conference held at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center.
In addition to the award, Granger was invited to represent California’s Industrial and Technology teachers, as well as San Marcos High and the Regional Occupational Program, at the joint CITEA-International Technology & Engineering Educators Association national conference next March in Columbus, Ohio.
For more than 80 years, the CITEA Foundation has been honoring one deserving teacher with its annual award. Granger is now part of a select group of professional educators cited by the CITEAF as the finest example of professional competence in the Career Technical Education field.