Storm Drops 2 Inches of Rain in Mountains, Scatters Showers Along South Coast

After a soggy Sunday in Santa Barbara County, Monday is expected to dawn clear but cooler

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | March 25, 2012

Sunday’s storm delivered the rainfall totals that were forecast for Santa Barbara County but the expected daylong deluge came mostly in scattered showers instead. The National Weather Service said thunderstorms and hail were possible overnight before the storm moves out of the area early Monday.

As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, gauges monitored by the county Public Works Department had recorded 3.08 inches of rain at El Deseo Ranch off East Camino Cielo above Montecito, the most in the county since the storm arrived early Sunday. More than 2 inches of rain fell along much of the Santa Ynez Mountains above the South Coast.

Among the other rainfall totals: 2.05 inches at San Marcos Pass, 1.48 inches at Celite south of Lompoc, 1.34 inches in Carpinteria, 1.28 inches at Lake Cachuma, 1.27 inches in downtown Santa Barbara, 1.12 inches in Goleta, 1.03 inches on the Gaviota coast, .95 inches in Lompoc, .88 inches in Montecito, .83 inches in Los Olivos, .81 inches in Los Alamos, .80 inches in Santa Ynez and Solvang, .74 inches in Buellton, .71 inches in Orcutt and .59 inches in Santa Maria.

The weather service said overnight snow levels could be as low as 4,000 feet and authorities were watching conditions on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine north of Los Angeles.

Offshore, the weather service said mariners should be prepared for a chance of thunderstorms and isolated waterspouts.

Monday is forecast to be mostly sunny, with high temperatures near 60 and calm wind becoming west between 5 and 10 mph. Monday night is expected to be mostly clear with lows in the 40s.

According to the weather service, the rest of the week should see mostly sunny days with temperatures inching into the mid-60s.

Sunday’s storm should provide a boost for skimpy rain totals throughout the region. Santa Barbara, with 7.49 inches, remains at only 49 percent of normal for the rain season, which began Sept. 1, according to the county Flood Control District. Goleta is at 58 percent, with 9.23 inches. Carpinteria, at 5.44 inches, is the driest spot at 33 percent of normal, while Figueroa Mountain is the wettest location with 14.28 inches, or 77 percent.

Lake Cachuma, which is a major water source for the South Coast, the Santa Ynez Valley and Lompoc, is 85.7 percent filled and stands about 10 feet below spill level.

