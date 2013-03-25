Local Attorney J. Lee Johnson Admitted Into Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners

Local attorney J. Lee Johnson of the law firm of Ambrecht & Associates in Montecito has been admitted into the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), the world’s leading professional body of international trust and estate advisors.

According to the STEP organization, members of STEP are the most experienced and senior practitioners in the world in the field of international trusts and estates.

Johnson’s specializations include complex international estates and trusts, tax minimization techniques and IRS tax controversy matters.

Johnson has been practicing civil litigation, probate and trust litigation, and estate planning for more than 14 years. He is licensed to practice in California, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.

He is one of only a few local lawyers who holds an L.L.M. (Master of Laws) degree, graduating first in his class at the University of Miami School of Law in Florida. He joined Ambrecht & Associates about three years ago after relocating to Santa Barbara where he and his wife, Betsy, have family.

Johnson is also a published writer with the American Bar Association who speaks locally to groups around town and enjoys educating people about the law.

For more information, he can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.965.1329.

— Jonatha King is a publicist representing Ambrecht & Associates.