Work to Begin in April on De la Vina-Figueroa Intersection Improvements

The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department will begin construction on the De la Vina and Figueroa Intersection Improvements project in April.

Work will continue through June. Construction hours are limited to weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New street lights will be installed and curb extensions will be constructed at all four corners. The project was approved by the City Council on March 5 to improve pedestrian safety.

Construction activity and equipment noise are expected during work hours. One traffic lane will remain open on De la Vina Street at all times; Figueroa Street will be subject to intermittent closures. Access to area businesses will be provided; however, traffic delays are expected, and motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

For more information, contact project engineer Ken Young at 805.560.7568 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Informacion en espanol es disponible al 805.897.2615.

— Ken Young is a project engineer for the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department.