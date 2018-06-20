Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:37 am | Overcast with Haze 61º

 
 
 
 

Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County Endorses Re-Election of Schneider, White

By Nancy Miller for the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County | March 26, 2013 | 1:35 a.m.

The Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County on Thursday unanimously endorsed the re-election of Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider and Councilman Bendy White for the Nov. 5 citywide election.

This vote to endorse is a continued tradition of Democratic Women being early strong supporters of candidates who share their values.

“Mayor Helene Schneider has shown exemplary leadership moving the city forward over the last four years,” President Nancy Miller said. “Her continued work to protect Santa Barbara’s environment, character, quality of life as well as her work to help our community’s most in need made the decision to endorse early a forgone conclusion.

“Mayor Schneider’s leadership working to protect our community, increase youth outreach and reduce chronic homelessness has made our community a better place to live, work and play. Few other leaders have shown such foresight and compassion as our mayor.”

White’s endorsement, like that of the mayor, also received enthusiastic support from the Democratic Women Board of Directors.

“Starting his service on the Santa Barbara City Council at the height of the economic downturn, Councilmember White has been a steady hand helping guide the city’s finances these last four years,” Miller said. “As a member of the city’s Finance Committee, Councilmember White’s focus on reducing the city’s budget in a manner that has the least possible impact on our community’s most vulnerable is a key value of Democratic Women.”

“Democratic Women’s board was extremely impressed with Councilmember White’s commitment to our city’s youth and most vulnerable. The city’s Eastside Library, which serves many underprivileged youth, would not be open on Mondays were it not for the leadership of Councilmember White. Over the next four years the city will continue to face budget challenges and Bendy White is exactly who we need serving in City Hall.”

The Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County has been a chartered club of the California Democratic Party for more than 40 years.

— Nancy Miller is president of the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County.

 

