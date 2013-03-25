Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 7:31 pm | Mostly Cloudy 63º

 
 
 
 

Diana Starr Langley Named Board President for United Boys & Girls Clubs

By Nancy Shobe for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County | March 25, 2013 | 3:41 p.m.

The nonprofit United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is proud to announce Diana Starr Langley as president of the Board of Directors.

Diana Starr Langley
Diana Starr Langley

Langley assumes the position from Stephen Rehage, who led the UBGC board for the past two years.

“It’s an honor to be named as board president of the United Boys & Girls Clubs. I look forward to continuing our mission of improving the lives of children in Santa Barbara County,” Langley said. “United Boys & Girls Clubs is one of the best-kept secrets in Santa Barbara. A recent tour with a prospective donor/alumnus showed how much we have grown over the years to better meet the needs of the children. During the tour, the alumnus remarked, ‘I thought you were just an after-school sports program like when I attended. I had no idea how much you teach the kids now.’”

Langley, a successful entrepreneur, started her own medical company, Dioptics Medical Products, in 1979 when she saw a growing need for ultraviolet protection, especially for cataract patients.

Dioptics developed the first sunglasses with UV protection (Solarshields) and the first intraocular implant for cataract surgery. The company was sold in 1996. Langley is currently involved with hyperbaric medicine in Santa Barbara.

Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1997, Langley has been active on the boards of SEE International, Court-Appointed Special Advocates and Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan’s Business School. She resides in Montecito with her daughter, Kelley Starr Donahue, who volunteers for the Santa Barbara West Club.

UBGC was founded in 1952 with its Goleta Club. Over the years, UBGC’s expanded to three more clubs, including Santa Barbara West (1962), Carpinteria (1967) and Lompoc (1988), and five satellite operations. UBGC also founded its Camp Whittier, a 55-acre residential nonsectarian camp located adjacent to the Los Padres National Forest in 1988.

UBGC’s mission is “to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens.” It annually serves more than 7,000 children, ages 5 to 18, with its year-round, after-school programs. Its core programs include character and leadership development; health and life skills; sports, fitness and recreation; education and career development; and the arts.

For more information about United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, click here or call 805.895.7849.

— Nancy Shobe is a publicist representing the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

