Goleta Library Programs Offer Free Music, Fun and Games

In addition to regular preschool story times at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, the Goleta Library presents the following family and children’s programs in the coming weeks:

Sandcastle Music Together

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3

Local music program Sandcastle Music Together brings engaging songs rhythmic rhymes, movement and instrument play to the Goleta Library. Sandcastle Music creates a fun, informal, social setting that spurs engagement and supports children’s musical development.

Adults are encouraged to sing along and watch their child’s natural enthusiasm for music and movement express itself. Families and children are invited to this free performance.

Fairy Tale Time

4 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday, April 6

“Thunder & Lightning: A Native American Folktale” is a kid-friendly story and craft activity for children ages 5 to 7 (parent participation not required). Listen to a story then make a fun craft! Pre-registration guarantees a spot.

Family Game Time (for families and friends of all ages)

2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14 and Sunday May 5

The Goleta Library brings back the good old days of family game time with two afternoons of board game fun. Adults, teens and families are invited to spend some memorable time playing games together.

The library will provide a wide variety of board games to play, ranging from the traditional to newer games. There are many to choose from, and a good time is guaranteed.

These programs are supported by the Friends of the Goleta Library. All library programs are free and open to the public.

The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta. For more information, call the library at 805.964.7878. Click here for information about Santa Barbara Public Library System’s programs and services.

— Allison Gray is a supervisor for the Goleta Library.