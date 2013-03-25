Monday, June 18 , 2018, 4:47 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Karen Telleen-Lawton: Stocks vs. ‘All Cash’ Investment Strategy

By Karen Telleen-Lawton, Noozhawk Columnist | March 25, 2013 | 9:29 p.m.

[Note: The following column on financial fortitude is one installment in a continuing series.]

Examining your finances takes fortitude. What are your goals and dreams? What can you afford? Here are more questions I’ve heard in my financial advising practice:

Dear Karen: We both recently retired (age 65). My husband is thrilled about the change, but I’m anxious. Three of our parents are still alive, so we could be around a long time. I want to keep our investments mostly in cash to make sure we don’t lose them; he wants to be almost 100 percent invested so the pot keeps growing. Who’s right?

A: The answer is in the middle: not as a compromise, but as a strategy.

To see why, let’s look first at the “all cash” strategy. The thing that’s certain — besides death and taxes — is that cash loses spending value in the long run. We’ve been in a low-inflation environment for quite awhile, but in the 30-plus-year retirement for which you need to plan, inflation will likely average 3.4 percent annually. That’s the 100-year average. So let’s say you’ve determined you can get by spending $70,000 per year now. In 30 years, you will need to spend more than $138,000 to buy that same quantity of goods, given average inflation.

On the other hand, let’s say you’re totally invested in the stock market. For your monthly spending, as well as some unexpected emergency or an anniversary holiday, you’ll need to dip into your investments. If you have no cash cushion, you risk having to sell at an inconvenient time. It’s always good to have some money — say three to six months of expenses — in an emergency cash fund. That provides liquidity so your investment decisions can be somewhat separate from your cash-flow decisions.

Investments (generally stocks and bonds) are the best place for funds that you don’t need over the next business cycle. Your allocation among stocks, bonds and cash depends on how much money you have, how much you need to live on, your joint risk aversions and whether you’d like to leave an inheritance. If you run the numbers with a fee-only financial advisor, she or he can help you determine how much you need to be invested for your situation.

Dear Karen: My wife and I have been married for 25 years. Before that, she was widowed with a 10-year-old daughter.

We combined our assets from the beginning. Despite this, my stepdaughter thinks she’s going to get everything in our house when we die. Could some of our “stuff” really be hers? I don’t want to ask my wife and pick a fight.

A: It sounds like this is already a sensitive subject, so remember that it is, as you call it, just “stuff.” Be guided by kindness and generosity as you think about who “should” get heirlooms or personal keepsakes.

Legally, who owns what depends on your wife’s first husband’s will, the state in which they resided and how all items are currently titled. If he died without a will or living trust in a community property state, she would typically inherit items acquired during their marriage plus a share of any separately held assets. In other states, barring a will or trust, she would inherit half the assets, with the rest divided among their children. There are lots of exceptions, so there aren’t many generalizations that can be made beyond this.

It is important that you and your wife have wills, and possibly trusts. In the process of organizing your estates, issues will be sorted out in the appropriate context.

When you and your wife have a common set of facts, discuss your decisions jointly with her daughter to avoid misunderstandings.

— Karen Telleen-Lawton’s column is a mélange of observations spanning sustainability from the environment to finance, economics and justice issues. She is a fee-only financial advisor (www.DecisivePath.com) and a freelance writer (www.CanyonVoices.com). Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 