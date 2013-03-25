Montessori Center School Students Aim High for Architecture and Engineering Fair

Montessori Center School has reinvented the traditional Science Fair concept with three years of alternating fairs: Architecture and Engineering Fair, Invention Fair and the Science Fair. This year, the school’s Upper Elementary students showcased their architecture and engineering projects to the school and community.

Each of the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students chose a project of interest to research and build for the fair.

The projects include a wide variety of buildings and engineering marvels. They range from the Taj Mahal to the Empire State Building, the Sydney Opera House to the Golden Gate Bridge, an Egyptian pyramid to Yankee Stadium, an elevator to a calculator, a Hobbit Hole to the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Cactus Buildings in Qatar to the International Space Station, windmills to castles and so much more.

Since 1965, Montessori Center School has provided students age 18 months through 12 years with creative and compelling education in a supportive, nurturing environment.

MCS is a dynamic community of more than 285 children and approximately 50 faculty and staff. MCS implements the internationally renowned Montessori Method of teaching and works to ensure that the school flourishes for today’s children and for generations to come.

— Alyssa Morris is the director of admissions and alumni for Montessori Center School.