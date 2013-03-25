One Driver Arrested at DUI Checkpoint in Goleta

As part of Goleta’s commitment to public safety, Goleta police conducted a sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday.

The checkpoint was held between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. at Los Carneros Road at Calle Koral in Goleta. This operation was one of many that have or will be conducted throughout the year in the city.

Here are the results of the checkpoint:

» Vehicles screened — 585

» DUI arrests — 1

» Driving without a valid driver’s license — 4

» Vehicles impounded for 30 days — 1

» Vehicles impounded for one day — 1

» Miscellaneous citations — 2

» Driver’s evaluated for DUI (alcohol/drugs) — 16 (Drivers were under the influence of alcohol, but not determined to be DUI)

A Long Beach man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and for driving without a valid California driver’s license.

The checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The City of Goleta contracts with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department for police services.

— Kelly Hoover is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.