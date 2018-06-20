Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:38 am | Overcast with Haze 61º

 
 
 
 

Pacific Pride Foundation to Rally for Marriage Equality as Prop. 8, DOMA Cases Reach Supreme Court

By Lauren Gunther for the Pacific Pride Foundation | March 26, 2013 | 1:22 a.m.

After years of waiting, the Proposition 8 and DOMA cases will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday and Wednesday. Each of these cases deals with the violation of the equal protection clause, and each has faced numerous court challenges since their passage.

Proposition 8 stripped same-sex couples of their right to marry during the 2008 election, and after having been found unconstitutional by both federal and district courts, the case now will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Similarly, DOMA has been ruled unconstitutional by several lower courts on the grounds of equal protection and will be heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

While the Supreme Court will be hearing oral arguments from both sides in the Proposition 8 and DOMA cases this week, the justices most likely will announce their ruling by June. Should the Supreme Court find Proposition 8 unconstitutional, like the U.S. District Court’s original ruling that was later reaffirmed by the Ninth Circuit Court, California’s same-sex marriage ban will be reversed and all loving couples in the state will once again be able to commit themselves in marriage.

If the Supreme Court rules to overturn DOMA, the federal government then will recognize legal marriages between same-sex couples in states with marriage equality by granting these marriages the same 1,138 rights and benefits afforded to marriages between one man and one woman.

The Santa Barbara Equality Project at the Pacific Pride Foundation joins other organizations across California and the United States in commemorating this historic occasion by holding a community gathering in support of marriage equality.

The Equality Project will be holding a rally for marriage equality at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse and encourages supportive community members to attend and show their support as the Supreme Court hears this historic case. Mayor Helene Schneider, Rep. Lois Capps, state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and Second District county Supervisor Janet Wolf are among the local elected officials invited and expected to attend the rally.

— Lauren Gunther is the equality project coordinator for the Pacific Pride Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 