Santa Barbara Business Expo to Feature Marketing Speaker Lorrie Thomas Ross

On April 20, Santa Barbara’s first-ever Business Expo will feature Lorrie Thomas Ross as the keynote speaker.

Thomas Ross is known in the marketing industry as The Marketing Therapist®. The online marketing expert will give a presentation titled “Using Your Passion for Professional Success.”

The Santa Barbara Business Expo is an interactive business convention. The networking event is sponsored by the Women’s Community Business Network and was created to bring together the brightest business minds in the Santa Barbara area.

Attendees of the conference will have the opportunity to network with experienced business experts and collaborate with like-minded people seeking similar goals. The expo will feature eight presenters speaking on various business themed topics ranging from Google to how to be “stress-less.”

“Lorrie Thomas Ross is a Santa Barbara success story. She’s a motivational speaker who has distinguished herself in the growth area of online marketing, while also gaining notoriety on a national stage for her published works and speaking engagements,” said Sandy Goe, founder and chief executive officer of the Women’s Community Business Network. “We are excited to give her a local platform at this inaugural event.”

Thomas Ross is a nationally-recognized expert on web marketing. She is hired to kick off conferences with motivational marketing keynotes, to lead results-based workshops, speak for leading associations and offer personal breakout sessions after keynotes and workshops.

Her perspective as a thought leader, humorous delivery and value-packed presentations are high in demand as she caters each presentation to the business, niche, skill sets and professional concerns of her attendees.

“I’m delighted to be joined on stage by a distinguished roster of speakers,” Thomas Ross said. “The Santa Barbara Business Expo provides a wonderful opportunity for me to bring insights that I’ve honed in front of audiences around the country to a room full of Santa Barbara professionals.”

The Santa Barbara Business Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Hotel Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. Click here to register.

— Darla Bea Smith is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Business Expo.