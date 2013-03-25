Cottage Hospital Offering New Series of Grandparenting Classes

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is hosting a new series of educational classes for grandparents.

Held quarterly, the first class will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 22 in Burtness Auditorium.

As the baby-boomer generation becomes grandparents, senior adults are living longer, more active lives. Today’s grandparents are often challenged by new cultural norms and modern parenting trends. Changing with the times to influence the next generation can help grandparents be the wise sage who is consulted, relied on and valued in a new way.

Cottage’s grandparenting classes will highlight how grandparents can invest in their grandchildren in meaningful and relevant ways to make a difference in their lives. Topics covered will include the latest baby care methods, common grandparent challenges, grandparenting styles and ways to make the most of this special time.

Classes will be facilitated by registered nurse and marriage and family therapist Janet Lengsfelder, who is also a new grandparent.

For more information or to sign up for a class, call 805.682.7111 x53672.

— Maria Zate is a public affairs representative for Cottage Health System.