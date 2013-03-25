Singer/Guitarist Dave Stewart and Friends Returning to Hollywood’s Troubadour

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Dave Stewart is returning to the intimate Troubadour nightclub in Hollywood on April 11 to play another magical concert, like his critically acclaimed show last year at the same venue.

Stewart is perhaps best known as one half of one of the most influential and successful groups from the new wave movement of the early 1980s, the Eurythmics. He will be playing classic hits from that band as well as a cross section of songs from his extensive solo career, including songs from his new but yet to be released album, Lucky Numbers.

The iconic British musician will be joined by special guests throughout the show. If last year’s sold-out event is an indicator, the guest list will probably feature a who’s who of prominent pop music rockers.

Lucky Numbers features an amalgamation of rock and country influences. The record features some of Nashville’s most prominent recording artists. The players included guitarist Tom Bukovac, drummer Chad Cromwell, bassist Michael Rhodes, pianist Mike Rojas, accordionist Kieran Kiely and steel guitarist Dan Dugmore.

The same group of musicians came together for two previous projects with Stewart, including 2011’s The Blackbird Diaries and 2012’s The Ringmaster General. This time, however, the group traveled to an inspirational setting in the South Pacific to record the album.

Click here to purchase tickets online.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.