Savor UCSB at All Gaucho Reunion’s ‘Taste’ Event

The highlight of the All Gaucho Reunion weekend, the Taste of UCSB presented by Montecito Bank & Trust, will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27 on the Recreation Center lawn at UCSB.

Dozens of Gaucho chefs, brewers, caterers and vintners will provide guests with their food and drink, live music will play, and a picnic-themed photo booth will be sure to bring out the festive side in everyone. More than 700 UCSB alumni and friends are expected to attend this year’s event.

A silent auction will be at the center of the event, filled with generously donated gifts and items from the Santa Barbara community. With a goal of raising $10,000, the silent auction will benefit the Alumni Scholarship Fund, providing financial support to current and future Gauchos.

“With the diverse and exciting list of providers set to attend the ‘Taste,’ this year’s event will prove to be the most successful yet,” said Cortney Hebert, chair of the Taste of UCSB, a 2009 graduate of UCSB and communications manager for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “The incorporation of the silent auction is a great, fun way to financially assist the students of this university.”

Confirmed local taste providers include Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards, Hollister Brewing Co., Margerum Wine Company, McConnell’s Ice Cream, Woodstock’s Pizza and Municipal Winemakers. Click here for a complete list.

The All Gaucho Reunion is teaming up with the UCSB Associated Students Food Bank this year to encourage alumni, friends, students, faculty, staff and the Santa Barbara community to help UCSB students in need by donating non-perishable food or toiletry items. Click here to donate or for more information.

The cost is $25 ($30 at the door) for UCSB Alumni Association members and current UCSB students (must be age 21 to attend), and $30 ($35 at the door) for nonmembers.

Click here for more information and to register.

— Daniella Lavi is a student supervisor for the All Gaucho Reunion.