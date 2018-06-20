Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:32 am | Overcast with Haze 61º

 
 
 
 

Savor UCSB at All Gaucho Reunion’s ‘Taste’ Event

By Daniella Lavi for the All Gaucho Reunion | March 26, 2013 | 11:38 p.m.

The highlight of the All Gaucho Reunion weekend, the Taste of UCSB presented by Montecito Bank & Trust, will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 27 on the Recreation Center lawn at UCSB.

Dozens of Gaucho chefs, brewers, caterers and vintners will provide guests with their food and drink, live music will play, and a picnic-themed photo booth will be sure to bring out the festive side in everyone. More than 700 UCSB alumni and friends are expected to attend this year’s event.

A silent auction will be at the center of the event, filled with generously donated gifts and items from the Santa Barbara community. With a goal of raising $10,000, the silent auction will benefit the Alumni Scholarship Fund, providing financial support to current and future Gauchos.

“With the diverse and exciting list of providers set to attend the ‘Taste,’ this year’s event will prove to be the most successful yet,” said Cortney Hebert, chair of the Taste of UCSB, a 2009 graduate of UCSB and communications manager for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. “The incorporation of the silent auction is a great, fun way to financially assist the students of this university.”

Confirmed local taste providers include Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards, Hollister Brewing Co., Margerum Wine Company, McConnell’s Ice Cream, Woodstock’s Pizza and Municipal Winemakers. Click here for a complete list.

The All Gaucho Reunion is teaming up with the UCSB Associated Students Food Bank this year to encourage alumni, friends, students, faculty, staff and the Santa Barbara community to help UCSB students in need by donating non-perishable food or toiletry items. Click here to donate or for more information.

The cost is $25 ($30 at the door) for UCSB Alumni Association members and current UCSB students (must be age 21 to attend), and $30 ($35 at the door) for nonmembers.

Click here for more information and to register.

— Daniella Lavi is a student supervisor for the All Gaucho Reunion.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 