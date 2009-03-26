Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 4:57 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Ballet Santa Barbara Gets Up Close and Cultural

Community invited to glide right in to free workshop and performance at Carrillo Rec Center

By Eric Valinsky | March 26, 2009 | 3:14 a.m.

Ballet Santa Barbara will present a free workshop and performance at the Carrillo Recreation Center, 100 E. Carrillo St., on Saturday. Designed for children and families, seniors and dance enthusiasts, the program will feature the ballet company’s superb dancers Felicia Guzman, Rachel Kaltenbach, Rachel Mann and Christina Sanchez, with Bay Area guest artist Jekyns Pelaez and live music by Ballet Santa Barbara music director Eric Valinsky and soprano Stephanie Sivers.

“Ballet: Up Close and Cultural,” a biannual community event, debuted in October. The upcoming spring program will be a similarly informal afternoon of dance featuring two complete ballets as well as excerpts from Ballet Santa Barbara’s diverse repertoire. With choreography by artistic director Carrie Diamond, Lizabeth Skalski, Brian Carey Chung, and an excerpt from Les Sylphides, the dancing will range from classical to neo-classical to contemporary. In addition, Kaltenbach will perform traditional Afro-Brazilian dances. This educational program includes a movement class for children, demonstrations, and audience interaction and participation. Diamond and Valinsky will engage both children and adults in discussions about the dances and music. A reception will follow.

“Our collaboration with the Carrillo Recreation Center serves to build and strengthen our connections to families and seniors and in particular to underserved children and youth,” Diamond said. “We are so pleased to be able to offer an event of this caliber free to the community.”

The free event has been made possible in part by the Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, the Carrillo Recreation Center and the sponsorship of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

The free workshop and performance will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carrillo Rec Center, 100 E. Carrillo St. Click here for more information on Ballet Santa Barbara or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Click here for a related David Bazemore video clip.

Eric Valinsky is Ballet Santa Barbara’s music director.

