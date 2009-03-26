Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 4:56 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Chumash Casino Resort: Legendary Entertainer Bill Cosby Returns for 2 Shows

By Hildy Medina | March 26, 2009 | 2:01 p.m.

Bill Cosby, one of comedy’s most influential and popular entertainers, is bringing back his signature brand of wit and wisdom to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on May 7. Show times are 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and range from $35 to $75.

For more than five decades, the multitalented Cosby has captured the hearts and minds of multiple generations of fans.

Born in 1937 in Philadelphia, Cosby caught his first big break in 1963 when he appeared on The Tonight Show. His unique brand of standup comedy quickly made him one of America’s favorite comedians. His comedy albums were big sellers, earning him five platinum records, eight gold records and five Grammys.

Cosby also proved to be a natural on the screen. His role as undercover agent Alexander Scott on the TV series I Spy would win him three Emmys. It also was a watershed moment in race relations when Cosby became the first-ever black to play a lead role in a dramatic series.

In the 1980s, Cosby co-created, produced and starred in one of the most popular and lucrative shows in TV history, The Cosby Show. Cosby played obstetrician Cliff Huxtable, giving television audiences a new perspective of middle-class black families.

Whether Cosby’s acting, writing a best-seller or starring on the big screen, the veteran comic inevitably finds his way back to his first love — standup comedy.

“While I’m up on stage, I can actually put myself into the audience and adjust my pace and timing to them,” said Cosby. “I can get into their heads through their ears and through their eyes. Only through this total communication can I really achieve what I’m trying to do.”

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 18-and-older venue. Click here to order tickets, visit the Chumash Casino Resort box office or call StarTicketsPlus at 800.585.3737.

Hildy Medina is a public relations representative with Chumash Casino Resort.

 

