Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 5:02 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 

Kids Speaking Up: Tax on Marijuana Could Boost State Revenue

Rather than outlawing the prevalent weed, we should put it to legal use

By Justin Morris, Kids Speaking Up | March 25, 2009 | 10:37 p.m.

There exists a certain political faction that feels very worried by the thought that President Obama might be able to legalize marijuana. Frankly, they are a bit late to be worried about that particular problem.

Marijuana (pot, weed, dope, etc.) is incredibly commonly used, when you consider that at the moment it is still illegal. Not only that, but people who are much more intelligent than the ones who make the laws have demonstrated that legal drugs like alcohol and tobacco are just as dangerous, if not more so. Taking that into account, there seem to be only two choices: Legalize marijuana, or outlaw alcohol and tobacco along with it. And the last time we tried to outlaw alcohol, that was called Prohibition. It didn’t really work so well.

With all the pot smokers out there today, it might as well be legal already. In the media today, celebrities can say to the world that they use marijuana without any serious consequences. Even Olympic athlete Michael Phelps only lost a few sponsorships when he was caught taking a bong hit at a party. Other examples of open pot smokers include Seth Rogen and Willie Nelson. You may not find that surprising, but they are still subject to the same laws of society as anybody else.

For me, the scenario hits much closer to home. I cannot go one week without hearing a classmate speak openly about how high they were over the weekend. Last week, an acquaintance turned to me and asked me for money for weed, as he finished a detailed conversation with his friend about his experiences while high. Furthermore, there is barely any punishment for this behavior. On March 20, in my Career Connections class, sheriff’s Deputy Mike Hunter, whose jurisdiction includes my high school, gave us a talk. He repeatedly emphasized how he tries to “get to know” kids who he catches smoking pot and “understand them,” and “come to an agreement.” If that is the way we are going to react to marijuana use, then there is no point in outlawing it.

In addition to all of this, legalizing marijuana could very well be economically viable. Rather than letting the marijuana business go unregulated and untaxed, we could make it legal, let the government give it some oversight, and tax it to make a profit. The situation today can use all the money we can get, and the cause of it is just proof that we need that oversight. It will be safer for everyone, and it won’t change anything. With the knowledge most people have, legalizing marijuana would not cause them to change their minds about marijuana. Were we to make pot legal, we would only be giving those people that choice. They wouldn’t need to use marijuana, but those who already did would be able to make that decision, as well.

— Justin Morris is a Dos Pueblos High freshman and contributor to Kids Speaking Up, a local group working to educate youth on social, national and political issues and inspire them to write.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 