Police Arrest Suspect in Mesa Apartment Stabbing

Man had been subject of search warrant for February strong-arm robbery in same general area

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 26, 2009 | 6:03 p.m.

Santa Barbara police officers Thursday morning arrested a suspect they believe is linked to a March 17 stabbing at a Mesa apartment complex.

Christian Ibarra, 23, of Ventura, was arrested at 7 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Glen Ellen Drive in Ventura on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and criminal street gang enhancement.

On March 17, a 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an early morning fight at an apartment complex on Oceano Avenue on the Mesa. Upon their arrival at the complex, police officers stopped a vehicle in the area and found the victim with stab wounds to his upper torso. Friend of the victim were preparing to transport him to the hospital for treatment.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

During their investigation of the stabbing, detectives with the department’s Youth Services and Gang Investigations discovered that Ibarra had been involved in a strong-arm robbery Feb. 13 in the 1900 block of Cliff Drive. According to police reports, detectives obtained an arrest and search warrant for Ibarra, charging him with robbery and criminal street gang enhancement for his actions in the robbery.

On Thursday, Ibarra was booked in Santa Barbara County Jail, and his bail was set at $100,000.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

