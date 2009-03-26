Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 4:50 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 

Rock Fall Barrier to be Constructed Along Highway 154

Work along roadside will cause daily traffic delays for approximately one month

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 26, 2009 | 7:47 p.m.

A rock fall barrier will be installed on Highway 154 starting Monday, March 30, approximately one mile west of the highway’s junction with Painted Cave Road. Motorists will encounter one-way reversing traffic control from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays for the duration of the project, expected to be approximately one month, according to Caltrans officials. 

This project includes the construction of 120 feet of rock fall barrier that will prevent rocks from falling into the traffic lanes, especially during the rainy season. 

Motorists can expect a delay of 10 minutes or less, Caltrans officials said Thursday.

The contractor for this $100,000 project is AIS Construction of Carpinteria.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, the public can call Caltrans District 5 at 805.549.3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: http://dot.ca.gov/dist05/maint/road/upsb.htm.

