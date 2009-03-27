Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 4:49 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

David Peri, Maryan Schall Named Man, Woman of Year

Santa Barbara Foundation bestows honors on civic-minded — and surprised — volunteer leaders

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 27, 2009 | 12:34 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Foundation on Thursday celebrated its favorite volunteers of 2008 as the organization held its 67th Man & Woman of the Year Awards Luncheon.

“There’s nothing in my mind that’s more important than volunteerism,” said Ron Gallo, president of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “And today that is what we are celebrating.”

Local CPA and second-generation Santa Barbaran David L. Peri was given the honor of 2008 Man of the year.

“During these challenging economic times — challenging for funders, as well as nonprofits, challenging for government programs, we think of the safety net as really getting frayed,” said Naomi Schwartz, executive director of the Behrendt-Gildea Foundation. “This year’s honoree has always been aware of the safety net of this community and the importance of keeping it strong.”

Among Peri’s accomplishments are his participation in founding the Fund for Santa Barbara, Doctors Without Walls and the Behrendt-Gildea Foundation. Peri currently serves on the boards of Casa Esperanza, the More Mesa Preservation Coalition and the California Missions Foundation. He has also been involved with Catholic Charities, Earl Warren Showgrounds and the Partnership for Children.

“I just believe that those of us who can should give back, and now it’s more important than it’s ever been,” said a shy Peri, who described himself as someone who prefers to “always work in the back of the room.”

Meanwhile, the 2008 Woman of the Year was similarly overwhelmed.

“I’m almost speechless and the words ‘speechless’ and ‘Maryan Schall’ don’t go together,” philanthropist Maryan Schall quipped as she received her award. “To have my name added to this illustrious list of Women of the Year is almost beyond belief.”

Schall was recognized for her work with local organizations like the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, where she has been an active board member for the last 18 years. She also serves on the board of Sansum-Santa Barbara Medical Clinic and on the President’s Council and multiple committees of the SBCC Adult Education Advisory Committee. Schall, who was board vice president of CALM-Child Abuse Listening and Mediation from 1989-99 continues to serve at Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara and the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

The event, held at the Four Seasons Biltmore Resort Hotel’s Coral Casino, was hosted by seasoned emcee Larry Crandell, who was himself the Foundation’s Man of the Year in 1988. KEYT-TV evening anchor Paula Lopez shared the mike.

Among the dignitaries in the audience were Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum and Grant House; Goleta City Councilman Michael Bennett; Westmont College President Gayle Beebe; and SBCC President Andreea Serban.

The recipients of this year’s awards were not notified of their honor until the ceremonies. According to Suzanne Farwell, the Santa Barbara Foundation’s communications director, winners are nominated by the community, and the selection process includes some of the past honorees, who are not allowed to discuss their selections. The former honorees hold a silent vote, but they don’t know who is ultimately selected, said Farwell.   

The honorees also received recognition from city and county officials, as well as state State Sen. Tony Strickland, R-Moorpark, and Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

Previous winners of the awards include David Anderson, Pearl Chase, Leni Fe Bland, Lotte Lehman, Eli Luria, Thomas M. Storke and Gail Towbes, all of whom were recognized for volunteer service and involvement.

The Man & Woman of the Year award was created in 1942 by the Santa Barbara Advertising Club to recognize civic leaders. These days the award is cosponsored by the Santa Barbara Foundation and KEYT-TV.

“Without volunteerism, none of the nonprofits would be able to do the work that they do,” Farwell said. “All the people that we have celebrated over the years have made Santa Barbara what it is.”

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 