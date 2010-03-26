Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary Seeks Advisory Council Applicants

The Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for 11 seats on its advisory council, which ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s sanctuary is accepting applications for the following seats:

» Tourism alternate

» Recreational fishing member and alternate

» Commercial fishing alternate

» Business alternate

» Education member and alternate

» Two public-at-large alternates

» Chumash Community member and alternate

Candidates are selected based on their expertise and experience in relation to the seat for which they are applying, community and professional affiliations, and views regarding the protection and management of marine resources. Applicants who are chosen as members should expect to serve two-year terms.

The advisory council has 42 voting representatives from a variety of public interest groups and county, state and federal agencies.

Applications are due April 23. Click here to download an application kit. For more information, contact Michael Murray, the sanctuary’s deputy superintendent of programs, at [email protected] or call 805.884.1464. Application kits can be downloaded from: http://channelislands.noaa.gov/sac/news.html.

The Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary was designated in 1980 to protect marine resources surrounding Anacapa, San Miguel, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and Santa Rosa islands. The sanctuary spans approximately 1,470 square miles, extending from island shorelines to six miles offshore, and encompassing a rich diversity of marine life, habitats and historical and cultural resources.

— Michael Murray is deputy superintendent for programs in the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary.