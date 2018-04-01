Big Sur Landslides Keep Sections of Highway 1 Closed Indefinitely

Portions of California’s iconic Highway 1 along Big Sur will remain closed or partially closed as a result of recent landslides and the threat of more, officials said Saturday.

A mudslide near Limekiln Creek, 25 miles south of Big Sur at Post Mile 20.5 in Monterey County, has forced the closure of the road in both directions between Limekiln and Rocky Creek to the north. Caltrans spokesman Colin Jones said crews are working to remove several tons of mud and rock from the slide area but there is no estimate for when at least one lane of traffic can be reopened.

A two-mile section of the highway at Rocky Creek, at Post Mile 60.5, is closed in both directions between the Bixby Creek Bridge north of Big Sur to Palo Colorado Road south of Carmel. Officials have said it will take crews at least one month to make temporary repairs from that slide, which severely damaged the southbound lane. The roadway is closed to all traffic, including emergency vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

Jones said community officials are coordinating with Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol to provide limited helicopter shuttle service from the Rocky Point Restaurant, 10 miles south of Carmel, to Little Sur River Bridge. Those flights are expected to begin Monday.

One lane of traffic is open at Dani Creek just south of Lucia with a temporary signal in place so crews can install a retaining wall. That project is expected to be completed this summer.

In San Luis Obispo County, a culvert repair project is under way along a section of the highway beginning just south of Hearst Castle to four miles south of the Monterey County line. During the project, which is expected to be completed in June, one-way reversing traffic control will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays with up to 15-minute delays possible.

Click here for more information from Caltrans or call the toll-free hotline at 888.836.0866.

