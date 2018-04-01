Goleta Valley Beautiful Volunteers Beautify 7 Campuses with 8 Tree Plantings

Goleta Valley Beautiful celebrated California Arbor Week earlier this month with a weeklong series of eight tree-planting events at seven Goleta Union School District campuses.
More than 1,100 elementary school students, teachers, administrators and staff celebrated California Arbor Week from March 7-14 at Brandon, El Camino, Ellwood, Foothill, Isla Vista, Kellogg and La Patera schools. This was also an opportunity to honor retiring Goleta Union School District manager Jay Sullivan, the person responsible for maintenance of the trees on school grounds. Volunteers planted Sullivan’s favorite tree, a Naked Coral, on the grounds of the district’s offices, 401 N. Fairview Ave.
School children planted a great diversity of tree species during these events, including American Persimmon, Australian Willow, Catalina Cherry, Chinese Pistache, New Zealand Christmas Tree, Torrey Pine and a Sycamore clone of the historic Witness Tree.
Goleta Mayor Margaret Connell presented a California Week Proclamation from the Goleta City Council at the Brandon School event. Councilman Ed Easton spoke at the Kellogg School event, while Councilman Michael Bennett showed his support at the La Patera tree planting. Master Arborist Bill Spiewak helped coordinate El Camino School’s tree planting.
The California Arbor Week event was made possible by a grant from California ReLeaf, which included funding for DriWater, an irrigation supplement for five of the tree sites. Additional support came from West Covina Nurseries, Channel City Lumber, Crop Production Services, UCSB Coastal Fund, Devereux California, Yardi Systems Inc. and the Towbes Foundation. Goleta Valley Beautiful is particularly appreciative of the support of the Goleta Union School District administration, the principals and staff, and the city of Goleta for making this celebration a success.
Click here for more information on Goleta Valley Beautiful. Click here to make a donation. Click here to view additional photos from California Arbor Week.
— Ken Knight is executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.