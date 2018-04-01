Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:30 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Roundtable to Focus on Proposed Water District Rate Hikes

Goleta Water District officials to be on hand for discussion, feedback

By Cortney Hebert for the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce | March 26, 2011 | 11:54 p.m.

Officials with the Goleta Water District will address Goleta businesses at the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Issue and Policy Roundtable from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Elephant Bar Restaurant.

The Goleta Valley chamber, along with many organizations, is concerned about the Goleta Water District’s proposal to raise water purchase rates for new users by 73 percent. Speakers will be asked to discuss the district’s financial situation, why it is so dire, and why rates will be only raised on new businesses and homeowners to solve an overall financial problem.

The meeting is one day before a hearing at which the water district will also consider changing monthly user rates for all district water users. The Goleta Water District was receptive to meeting with business constituents, but has been slow to release documents with the data used to make their recommendation to raise the new water purchase rate by 73 percent.

Expected to be in attendance at the meeting are small business owners, large high-tech companies, developers, city of Goleta officials, housing providers and Goleta Valley chamber board members.

The luncheon is from noon to 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road. Cost is $20. Click here to register for Wednesday’s luncheon, or call Cortney Hebert at 805.967.2500 x4.

Click here for more information about the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. Follow the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce on Twitter.

— Cortney Hebert is business and communications director at the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 
