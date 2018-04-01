Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:33 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Keep the Beat to Benefit from Concert with Haddon Cord, Carl Verheyen

Rising female star to share Lobero stage with legendary guitarist

By Betsy Alexander for Haddon Cord | updated logo | March 26, 2011 | 8:45 p.m.

Haddon Cord, a rising young female artist from Santa Barbara, will be teaming up with guitar legend Carl Verheyen and his band in a benefit concert for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation’s Keep the Beat music program May 6 at the Lobero Theatre.

Haddon Cord
Haddon Cord

An 18-year-old singer-songwriter, Haddon was born in Boise, Idaho, but now lives with her family in Santa Barbara. After graduating from Cate School, she took a year off before attending college to focus on her songwriting and live performances.

Verheyen discovered Haddon through ReverbNation, an online music community network popular with emerging artists and bands. Now he’s producing her, and the pair will be splitting the bill at the Lobero.

Both Haddon and Verheyen share a passion to see that kids play music at an early age.

“When I learned that studies prove that kids who play music do better in school and aspects of their life, I knew I wanted this to be a key message around my music,” Haddon said. “It’s troubling that music budgets in schools are among the first to be cut.”

Haddon became involved with Keep the Beat, a Santa Barbara Education Foundation program that helps provide music in Santa Barbara’s public schools. Keep the Beat will be a beneficiary of the concert as well as her music sales.

“Keep the Beat would like to thank both Carl and Haddon for their generosity, which will help in keeping the arts and music education programs thriving in our school district,” said Harry Rabin, Keep the Beat chairman. “We are truly excited to welcome them into our organization!”

The Carl Verheyen Band and Haddon Cord concert is 7:30 p.m. May 6 at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido. Tickets are $29.50 for adults or $13.50 for students and VIP tickets range from $32.50 to $59.50. Click here to purchase tickets online or call 805.963.0761.

Click here for more information on Haddon Cord. Click here for more information on Carl Verheyen. Click here for more information on Keep the Beat.

— Betsy Alexander is a publicist for Haddon Cord.

