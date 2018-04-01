Letter to the Editor: Open the Doors

The problems we are having on the homeless front should not be blamed on anyone but our federal government. It is not because of Santa Barbara’s nonprofit organizations. Santa Barbara works hard every day when it comes to the homeless issues. We need to look at the big picture and that is hard for many of us. As we continue to allow greed and corporations to rule us. Trillions of dollars are taken away every day we fight wars and continue to bomb Libya. As this goes on, millions of Americans will lose their jobs, their houses, only to find themselves living out of their vehicles. We must realize that our government is not going to save us — they never have. As a city, we all need to come together and discuss the problems and solutions. We must open the doors of communication — now.
Nancy E. Kapp
Santa Barbara