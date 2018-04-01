Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 4:31 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: President Obama, Please Call Colin Powell!

It would behoove America if presidents heeded the Powell Doctrine before sending troops into harm's way

By Mark Shields | March 26, 2011 | 10:47 p.m.

Just 16 days before the 2008 election, Colin Powell, a Republican who had been appointed chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff by President George H.W. Bush and secretary of state by President George W. Bush, broke ranks to endorse Democrat Barack Obama for president. Today, more than 29 months later, it is past time for President Obama to get a crash-course on the Powell Doctrine from Colin himself.

After two tours of duty in Vietnam and long before his own unsuccessful term as secretary of state, Gen. Powell made the strong case that the United States should commit men and women to combat only as a last resort and after other policy options had been exhausted — and only 1) when the vital national security interest of the nation is at stake, 2) when the U.S. force employed is overwhelming and disproportionate to the force of the enemy, 3) when the mission and the military action are both understood and supported by the American people and the mission has real international support, and 4) there is a clear and plausible exit strategy for the U.S. troops sent into harm’s way.

True, as secretary of state in 2003, in what he would later concede would always be a permanent “blot” on his record, he did in his speech at the United Nations persuade a skeptical American public that Saddam Hussein’s Iraq did threaten this nation’s vital national security interests. He was wrong that day, but it was Colin Powell who failed in 2003, not the Powell Doctrine.

Obviously missing from the Libyan policy of the Obama administration was any real understanding by American voters about what the specific mission was and, absent such understanding, there could be no informed domestic support for the U.S. policy there. Without a clearly defined mission statement, it is impossible to determine whether the U.S. or allied forces deployed are proportionate, let alone disproportionate. If there ever was a clear exit strategy going into Libya, I missed it.

Libya thus joined Iraq and Afghanistan as U.S. wars that ask no civilian sacrifice, no home-front shortages, not even the petty inconvenience of foregoing more tax cuts. Just one more indefensible violation of the honored American value that “war demands equality of sacrifice.”

One public voice has been admirably consistent. Long before he was elected to the Senate from Virginia as a Democrat, back when he was still a registered Republican, Jim Webb — who as a Marine platoon leader and company commander in Vietnam earned the Navy Cross, a Silver Star, two Bronze Stars and two Purple Hearts — condemned “the complete separation of people in power in Washington from the people at peril in the Persian Gulf.”

Webb’s words then are even more true today: “If the U.S. military was truly representative of the country, you would have people going through the roof right now.”

This is not the way it was supposed to be. The strength of a nation, we have learned from painful experience, is measured by that nation’s will and resolve to stand together in individual and universal sacrifice for the common good. Last fall, the country endured a fierce national election when the U.S. war in Afghanistan went entirely undebated. Why, when that war is unpopular b y all public polls, are there no campus protests or noisy peace demonstrations? The answer can be given in two words: No Draft.

President Obama, please call Colin Powell immediately. Listen closely. Then heed his Powell Doctrine. At the same time, call Jim Webb and ask him, too, for his candid advice — which is the only kind he knows how to give.

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 