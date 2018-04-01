Michelle Martinich Elected New Board Chair of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care

Michelle Martinich was elected board chair of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care at the nonprofit medical organization’s annual meeting held last week at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club.

Martinich, a CPA and senior vice president and chief financial officer of American Riviera Bank, has served as treasurer on the VNHC board of directors for more than 10 years and has been actively involved in helping manage the organization’s financial health.

In her new role as board chair, Martinich will devote her energy and expertise to helping guide policy for the organization while supporting its mission to provide quality home health, hospice and related services to the community, regardless of a patient’s ability to pay.

“Michelle has been an integral part of this organization for many years and we’re so grateful for her leadership as we continue to enhance and expand our services to the community,” said Lynda Tanner, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s president and chief executive officer.

“Her enthusiasm and business savvy will be an enormous asset to VNHC, particularly with our new Serenity House hospice inpatient facility opening later this spring.”

After receiving her bachelor’s degree in business economics from UCSB, Martinich became a certified public accountant and held positions with Arthur Andersen and Pacific Capital Bancorp. In 2006, she was recruited as a member of the management team that organized and opened American Riviera Bank, 1033 Anacapa St.

Martinich lives in Santa Barbara with her husband, Chris, and their two children. She recently co-chaired the capital campaign at her church, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara; volunteers regularly at her children’s schools; and is also leader of her daughter’s Girl Scout troop.

In addition to Martinich’s selection as chair, the VNHC board elected Mary Pritchard as treasurer and Chris Jones as secretary. Tanner and Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Foundation executive director, Tamara Skov, will continue to serve on the board.

VNHC is governed by a volunteer board of directors whose members give their energy and expertise to guiding policy for the nonprofit health-care organization.

Nonprofit since 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care provides high-quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. The organization serves all of Santa Barbara County, including the Lompoc and Santa Ynez valleys.

— Greg Rogers is communications officer for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.