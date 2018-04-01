Santa Barbara County Emergency Alert Systems Need to Get with the Times, Grand Jury Says

Report dings flow of information during disasters but agencies say accuracy is as important as speed

In an age of instant communication, the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury concluded that the region’s emergency alert systems could use some improvement.

After interviewing people involved with emergency response, media and the county’s emergency communications center, the Grand Jury recommended that agencies work more cohesively with each other and the public to ensure that timely information is disseminated in disaster situations. Click here for the complete Grand Jury report, “Improving Our Emergency Alert System in the 21st Century.”

Emergency officials seem reluctant to release information to the public and media because of “verifiability” issues, the Grand Jury report concluded. Inaccurate information could be disastrous, the grand jurors acknowledged, but during wildfires they said that verifying information had slowed alerts and follow-up information to the public. The report said information was sometimes released that was an hour old.

“By the time information is filtered as it moves along the chain of command, the public, which is at the end of the information pipeline, may be informed late, or not at all,” the report stated. “Comments by officials include ‘... the timing of information was useless by the time (the public) got it.’”

With Twitter and other social-media tools, officials should “immediately ‘get the right word out’ and maintain constant official updates,” the report said.

Officials contacted by Noozhawk for this article all urged residents to prepare for emergencies by having supplies on hand and always being “situation-aware,” especially in high-risk fire or flood areas. A list of preparedness resources is included below.

“There has been a tendency within the Emergency Operations Center to be very, very cautious and sometimes lagging in our response,” acknowledged Michael Harris, operations chief for the county Office of Emergency Services.

“We saw that and recognized it, and are already working on making sure we balance accuracy and timeliness. ... If we put out wrong information in an incident, we instantaneously lose all credibility.”

When disaster strikes, the Office of Emergency Services’ priorities are to get information and a response to people in the affected area first, and everyone else as soon as possible.

Harris said agency collaboration is improving so information can be released as fast as reasonably possible without compromising accuracy.

Capt. David Sadecki, communications officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, agreed.

Sadecki said the county Fire Department gets information when crews are relieved from the field, and the information is then compiled, checked and distributed.

“We have a duty to give accurate, clear, vetted information,” he said. “It may not be as timely as some people want but it’s going to be accurate and complete.”

Sadecki used the 1990 Painted Cave Fire as an example. During that wildfire, which was started by an arsonist near Painted Cave Road and Highway 154, flames were moving at 100 feet per second, propelled by fierce sundowner winds. Determining the fire’s path was impossible, he said. One person died in the fire, which destroyed more than 400 homes in a little over two hours.

“Our job is to fight the fire, save people and property first, and find the fire’s edge when we can,” Sadecki said.

Both the county Office of Emergency Services and the county Fire Department are active online during emergencies, and they rely on social media and their Web sites to spread the word. Harris said the recent rainstorms and the March 11 tsunami warning pushed OES’ Facebook page views to more than 74,000 for March.

During emergencies, Sadecki advises residents to monitor the radio, television and other media, but — most of all — be aware of their own situation.

“You can’t rely on someone knocking on your door and telling you to get out,” he said.

The county Board of Supervisors, which would implement any changes to emergency protocols, will officially respond to the Grand Jury’s report at an upcoming meeting, 3rd District Supervisor Doreen Farr said.

Because of Santa Barbara County’s geographic diversity, planning must include how to get equipment, supplies and personnel to the emergency, she said. While a new Emergency Operations Center will be a boon to disaster response on the South Coast, there is no similar facility in the North County, although Farr said the Betteravia Government Center could be used as a meeting place. The county’s $7.4 million Emergency Operations Center is under construction at 4408 Cathedral Oaks Road and is to be completed later this year.

The Grand Jury Report recommended that agencies do a better job sharing information and Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said a joint information center is essential so agencies are not contradicting each other.

Some emergencies require giving first responders more decision-making powers. During the 2009 Jesusita Fire, sheriff’s deputies were authorized to declare evacuation zones if they had information that hadn’t yet made it to the command center. Many did, and officers were pounding on doors yelling at people to get out when they saw flames within 100 yards — and Sugars noted that deputies don’t even have fire gear.

The Sheriff’s Department also runs the county’s reverse notification calls through the 9-1-1 system, a specialized program it purchased in 2005 for $35,000. With the program, the emergency dispatch center can send thousands of pre-recorded messages to every land line in target areas for emergency or life-threatening situations.

This system was never meant to be used as an end-all to emergency alerts, however, as cell-phone users must register their numbers to be included on the call list. If telephone lines or cell towers are down, the system is ineffective, a 2000-2010 Grand Jury report pointed out. Click here for the report.

Sugars said the reverse-notification system is just one method of informing people, along with the use of television and radio broadcasting, social media alerts and “boots on the ground.”

The system was used in evacuations for the Jesusita Fire but less so for the fast-moving Tea Fire in 2008, since the alerts wouldn’t have been timely, Sugars said.

“We’ve had four significant fires recently and didn’t have one fatality — not one,” said Sugars, referring to the Zaca, Gap, Tea and Jesusita fires. “That to me is arguably one of the most important stats that are there.”

Emergency Preparedness

Before there’s an emergency, officials recommend signing up for alerts, stocking up on evacuation and home supplies, and being proactive in disaster situations.

“If you think you should evacuate, do it; don’t wait to be told,” Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said. “If something is telling you in your own mind, your own sense of survival, that maybe you should evacuate, do it.”

Third District County Supervisor Doreen Farr urges people to stock an Red Cross emergency preparedness kit, extra supplies, and battery- or solar-powered radios instead of relying on electric devices. In a disaster situation, she said, people are advised to prepare to get by on their own for two or three days, including water, food and medical supplies.

