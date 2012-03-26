Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:43 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church Names 2012 Leaders

Among the Vestry are Senior Warden Sheri Benninghoven and Junior Warden Chip Nichols

By Robbie Boyd for All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church | March 26, 2012 | 7:57 p.m.

The All Saints-by-the-Sea Vestry has been seated for the 2012-13 year, including Senior Warden Sheri Benninghoven and Junior Warden Chip Nichols.

The Santa Barbara residents are both longtime Episcopalians and have been active in the Montecito church’s Outreach program, which benefits those in need in the region and around the world.

Other members of the Vestry, which is responsible for the temporal affairs of the church, include Dr. Steb Chandor, Sally Green, JB Rodgers, Suzi Ballard, Sharon Bifano, Bitsy Bacon, Marni McGee, Ladeen Miller, Fred Allen, Kent Damon, Janet Eaton, Joe Jannotta and Nathan Sigler.

“These active parishioners ensure we maintain a strong presence in the community and the world to help those less fortunate, from serving meals at Transition House to leading after-school programs for underprivileged in Carpinteria to building wells in Africa,” said the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Bullock, celebrating 10 years as Rector of the parish and also a member of the Vestry.

All Saints-by-the-Sea offers traditional worship service at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sundays, and a contemplative service at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, followed by soup supper. Built in 1900, the historic craftsman-style architecture has been drawing worshipers from all backgrounds for more than 100 years.

For more information about the church, click here or call 805.969.4771.

— Robbie Boyd is the director of administration for All Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.

