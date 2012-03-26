Adelante Charter School to Hold All School Art Show

To celebrate the artistic talents of its elementary school students (kindergarten through sixth grade), the Incredible Children’s Art Network Visual Arts Program at Adelante Charter School will hold an all-school art show on April 10.

This exhibition will include artwork from 200 students — a piece submitted by every student at the school — and will feature still lives and self-portraits in media such as watercolor, acrylic, paint and oil pastel as well as prints and sculptures.

The art show will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 10 at the Chase Palm Park Center, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. The event is open to the community, and will include free refreshments and music.

“Our students have been eagerly engaged all year in creating the amazing pieces that will be showcased in this event,” art teacher Katie Alexander said. “The exhibition will be an opportunity for the community to come together in celebration of our students’ artistic talents.”

A highlight of the exhibition will be the unveiling of a mural created by the school’s students with the theme of healthy fruits and vegetables. The mural was created over the course of the fall semester with student contributors from all grade levels. After the unveiling, the mural will be placed on permanent view at the school.

Established in 2005, the ICAN Elementary School Visual Arts Program was started in order to bring a high quality art program to an underserved population. The program’s curriculum is based on California’s visual art standards and utilizes specific criteria for identifying and assessing quality in an arts learning setting. Through the development of skills and knowledge of a variety of techniques of art production, students also develop specific dispositions or habits of mind such as creativity, self-expression, reflection and the ability to work collaboratively — all important skills young people will need to become successful and productive citizens in today’s competitive economy. The Art Program provides more than 2,200 children in five Santa Barbara elementary schools with in-school instruction.

“As ICAN’s new executive director, I am both honored to be here and grateful for this opportunity as this experience has truly changed my life,” said Tracee Hennigar, executive director for ICAN. “The service ICAN is providing to these children is indescribable. I have never seen children more engaged in a process than in the education they are receiving in the arts. There is no question that what ICAN is doing is working.”

— Katie Alexander is an art teacher at Adelante Charter School.