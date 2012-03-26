Hospice Volunteers Create ‘Beloved Bears’ to Comfort Grieving Families

The bears are made from the favorite clothing of someone who has died

Each Tuesday, a group of volunteers known as the “Bearettes” gather at Hospice of Santa Barbara to create “Beloved Bears.”

At the request of family members, these bears are constructed from the favorite clothing of someone who has died and are then presented back to the family. Each bear is uniquely individual and has a little red cloth heart pillow-stitched inside.

The Beloved Bear program at Hospice of Santa Barbara started three years ago, and since then more than 100 bears have been created. The program not only creates very personal and cherished bears for loved ones, but it is also a healing process for those who create the bears.

All bears are free of cost, as are all programs at Hospice of Santa Barbara.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.