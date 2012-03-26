Palius + O’Kelley CPAs to Talk Taxes at April Business-2-Business Breakfast

Palius + O’Kelley LLP Certified Public Accountants will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s April Business-2-Business Breakfast, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 3 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

It is tax season, so don’t miss a presentation from Palius + O’Kelley CPAs. They have tips for small business and everything for your bookkeeping needs.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Café will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s, served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 for ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers for those registered by noon Friday, March 30, or $30 at the door.

Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .