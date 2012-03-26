Coast Guard to Launch Flare Today Off Leadbetter Beach
Training exercise planned between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews
| March 26, 2012 | 1:32 p.m.
The Coast Guard Auxiliary will shoot a large parachute flare off Leadbetter Beach on Monday afternoon for training purposes.
The exercise is planned between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
Sgt. Riley Harwood with the Santa Barbara Police Department said the flare will be bright, and will take a few minutes to float down to the water.
Members of the public who observe the flare are advised not to call 9-1-1.
