Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt Set for April 7 in Chase Palm Park

The fun kicks off at 10 a.m., but plan to arrive early for photos with the Easter Bunny and other activities

The City of Santa Barbara-sponsored Eggstravaganza is the biggest egg hunt in town for toddlers to 8-year-olds, and is anticipated with great enthusiasm by families each year.

This year’s hunt will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 7 at Chase Palm Park, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

Egg hunters are organized by age group into four separate hunt areas on the Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park. Participants need to bring a basket and keen eyes to gather plenty of chocolate eggs.

Working in cooperation with the city’s Parks & Recreation Department, the police officers and firefighters associations volunteer and fund this annual event. Firefighters bring a fire engine, give tours, and pass out hats and stickers.

Families are encouraged to arrive early for a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, firefighters and fire engine.

High school volunteers who wish to earn community service should be at Casa Las Palmas, 323 E. Cabrillo Blvd., at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 7 for an orientation and to assist with the event.

For more information, call the Parks & Recreation Department’s Youth Activities office at 805.564.5495.

— Terry Brown is the Youth Activities supervisor for the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.