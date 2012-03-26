Man Accused of Felony Assault After Fight Outside Nightclub

Santa Barbara police say the victim was kicked in the head as he laid unconscious

A 27-year-old man is facing a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an altercation early Sunday that began in a downtown nightclub and spilled into a nearby parking lot, Santa Barbara police reported Monday.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said Jorge Sierra Gonzalez is accused of severely beating Crespin Juarez Salgado, 24, in City Lot No. 5 in the 1200 block of Chapala Street shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Gonzalez and three companions were attending a concert at the nearby SOhO Restaurant & Music Club when they allegedly became involved in an altercation and left, Harwood said.

Once outside, Gonzalez is believed to have approached Salgado, speaking angrily to him, Harwood said, adding that Salgado reportedly attempted to walk away but was punched repeatedly by Gonzalez.

Harwood said that as Salgado, who appeared heavily intoxicated, tried to back away, he was reportedly pushed to the ground, where he struck his head and lost consciousness.

Gonzalez allegedly continued to kick the victim in the head and face, and threw punches at several onlookers who tried to intervene, according to Harwood.

Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon — his feet, which officers said could have caused great bodily injury. His bail was set at $30,000.

Salgado was treated by paramedics on scene before being taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

