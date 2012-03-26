Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 7:00 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

EIR for Highway 101 HOV Lanes Project Available for Public Review

Environmental assessment documents can be viewed online and at several libraries

By Jim Shivers for Caltrans | March 26, 2012 | 2:20 p.m.

The Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Assessment on the South Coast 101 HOV Lanes Project on Highway 101 is now available for public review in the following locations:

» Caltrans District 5 office, 50 Higuera St. in San Luis Obispo

» Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

» Carpinteria Branch Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave.

» Montecito Branch Library, 1469 East Valley Road in Montecito

» Santa Barbara Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St.

» Website: www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/projects/sb101hov/

The project proposes to add new high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes on Highway 101 between Bailard Avenue in Carpinteria and Sycamore Creek (north of Salinas Street) in Santa Barbara.

The public may submit written comments on the draft environmental document until May 25 at 50 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, or via email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) no later than May 25.

Public meetings will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 24 at the Montecito Country Club, 920 Summit Drive in Montecito and from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25 in the cafeteria at Carpinteria High School, 4810 Foothill Road in Carpinteria.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

 
