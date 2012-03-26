Santa Barbara Museum of Art Offers Free ‘Studio Sunday’ Workshop

April 8 hands-on event will be held on the museum's front steps

Visitors of all ages are welcome to participate in the hands-on Studio Sunday workshop with Santa Barbara Museum of Art teaching artists.

The next free event will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 8 on the museum’s front steps, 1130 State St.

Each month explore a different medium, including clay, metal, ink, wood, photography and paper, and gain inspiration from works of art in the museum’s permanent collection or special exhibitions.

In April, reimagine the California landscape by creating postcard and Route 66 signage-like compositions using charcoal and erasers, drawing inspiration from Llyn Foulkes’ postcard paintings in the Pasadena to Santa Barbara exhibition.

