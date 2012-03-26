Training Drill for Fishermen Lights Up Leadbetter Beach

Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara was all aglow Monday afternoon as a half-dozen commercial fishermen took part in a safety-training course.

The fishing crew members took turns deploying powerful flares, which normally are used at sea to signal an emergency and help locate vessels in distress.

It was all part of an 18-hour seminar detailing how to conduct effective emergency drills aboard commercial vessels. The training was hosted by the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association, which is conducting the class up and down the California coast.

Thanks to funding from the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the course is being offered free for commercial fishermen.

For more information about the courses, contact AMSEA at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 907.747.3287.

