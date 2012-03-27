Crews Respond to Vehicle Fire on Highway 101 Near Padaro Lane

Driver of pickup truck tells authorities he had transmission problems and pulled over

Firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle fire Monday night on northbound Highway 101 near the Padaro Lane exit in Carpinteria.

A large, black smoke plume could be seen from the Linden Avenue off-ramp, and two Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District engines arrived on the scene to find an unoccupied Chevy pickup truck engulfed in flames, Battalion Chief Christopher Blair told Noozhawk Monday night.

Capt. Dave Baker ordered a quick-attack hose line with foam, and another engine was used for a resupply of water, Blair added.

The driver told authorities he had transmission problems and pulled over, Blair said. There were no injuries in the incident.

Traffic on northbound Highway 101 was limited to one lane while a Ventura fire engine responded and a tow company removed the vehicle from the scene. Blair said an off-duty sheriff’s deputy assisted with traffic control and got information from the driver.

