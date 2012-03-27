Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:38 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Respond to Vehicle Fire on Highway 101 Near Padaro Lane

Driver of pickup truck tells authorities he had transmission problems and pulled over

By Lara Cooper and Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | March 27, 2012 | 12:35 a.m.

Firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle fire Monday night on northbound Highway 101 near the Padaro Lane exit in Carpinteria.

A large, black smoke plume could be seen from the Linden Avenue off-ramp, and two Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District engines arrived on the scene to find an unoccupied Chevy pickup truck engulfed in flames, Battalion Chief Christopher Blair told Noozhawk Monday night.

Capt. Dave Baker ordered a quick-attack hose line with foam, and another engine was used for a resupply of water, Blair added.

The driver told authorities he had transmission problems and pulled over, Blair said. There were no injuries in the incident.

Traffic on northbound Highway 101 was limited to one lane while a Ventura fire engine responded and a tow company removed the vehicle from the scene. Blair said an off-duty sheriff’s deputy assisted with traffic control and got information from the driver.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 