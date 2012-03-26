Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 6:42 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Activist Victoria Riskin Honored as California Woman of Year

Assemblyman Das Williams selected Riskin for her efforts globally and locally on behalf of human rights

By James Joyce for Assemblyman Das Williams | March 26, 2012 | 8:22 p.m.

Dr. Victoria Riskin, a tireless human rights advocate both globally and locally, was honored Monday as one of California’s Women of the Year.

Riskin was among women from throughout the state honored by the California Legislative Women’s Caucus during a special floor ceremony in which she was escorted by Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

Annually, the California Legislative Women’s Caucus encourages each Assembly member to select one women who resides in his or her district or has made a significant impact on the district.

Williams selected Riskin, the founder of Human Rights Watch in Southern California, for her work, which has laid the legal and moral groundwork for deep-rooted change to bring greater justice and security to people around the world.

Riskin is past president of the Writers Guild of America West, the union representing 8,500 screen and television writers. She was a writer and producer for television with credits that include The Last Best Year, The Member of the Wedding, My Antonia, A Town Torn Apart and World War II: When Lions Roared.

Prior to becoming a screenwriter and producer of movies-for-television, Riskin had a private practice as a psychologist. She holds a bachelor’s degree in humanities from USC, a master’s degree in psychology from Antioch University Los Angeles and a Ph.D. in counseling also from USC.

She is chair of the Board of Trustees for Antioch University Santa Barbara, where Williams worked as an associate professor before his election to the Assembly in 2010.

— James Joyce is a field representative of Assemblyman Das Williams, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 