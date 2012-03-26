Whine & Dine Toastmaster Club’s Carol Sauceda Wins Speech Contest

She will face off against Lynn Cederquist on Wednesday in an area competition open to the public

At last week’s Whine & Dine Toastmaster Club, Carol Sauceda won the area International Speech Contest. She also won at her home club, Unity Toastmasters, and will represent the club at 6 p.m. this Wednesday, March 28, at Citrix Online, 7414 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

All Toastmasters are encouraged to attend, and the public is most welcome.

This will be a very interesting area contest because Sauceda could not represent two clubs, therefore she passed on to second-place winner Lynn Cederquist her place to represent Whine & Dine at the area contest. This means Sauceda and Cederquist will compete against each other one more time at the area contest.

Come and see the challenge these two have in front of them.

To learn more about the Whine & Dine Toastmaster Club, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . The club meets the third Thursday of each month for a dinner meeting at the Elephant Bar, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. Social time and dinner orders begin at 6 p.m., followed by the meeting at 6:30 p.m.

It’s a fun, supportive group of men and women who want to improve leadership and public speaking skills. Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy camaraderie, dinner and interesting meetings.

— Lynn Cederquist is the vice president of membership for the Whine & Dine Toastmaster Club.