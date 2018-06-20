Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:31 am | Overcast with Haze 61º

 
 
 
 

Bici Centro to Mark Grand Reopening with Community Celebration

By Holly Starley for the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition & Bici Centro | March 26, 2013 | 12:20 p.m.

Outreach lighting up many an “invisible” night cyclist; education putting safe riders on our bikeways; advocacy improving those routes; and volunteerism gifting to many the joy of riding, by way of equipment and bikes — these are among the many reasons Santa Barbara’s diverse cycling community has to celebrate, and the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition (SB Bike) plans to do just that.

SB Bike invites all community members to a gala from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6 to mark both the fifth year and new home of its shop arm, Bici Centro. The shop will be filled with refreshments and revelry.

SB Bike’s vision is, in part, to create “a culture where the majority of trips include a bicycle.” The coalition envisions a healthier community and “balanced living within our resources.”

Bici Centro’s past five years have been full, cycling our community toward that vision with well over 1,300 events — bike repair days, bike valet at community events, classes and workshops — and 3,700 people making repairs. Today, the DIY repair shop/community education center is stronger than ever.

Bici Centro’s new home offers three days a week of open shop (4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays), classes on safe riding and bike maintenance and repair, great bikes and parts at affordable prices, opportunities to enjoy Santa Barbara’s cycling community and be involved in making the vision a reality, and much more.

Bici Centro is located at 434 Olive St. (just around the corner from its storefront address of 506 E. Haley St.). The April 6 celebration is free and open to everyone.

— Holly Starley represents the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition and Bici Centro.

 

