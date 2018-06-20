Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 9:18 am | Overcast with Haze 61º

 
 
 
 

Capps to Discuss Impacts of Sequestration During Visit to CAC in Goleta

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | March 26, 2013 | 5:38 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Wednesday will visit the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County in Goleta to discuss the impacts of sequestration on local Head Start programs, senior nutrition programs as well as youth support services.

Capps will meet with administrators as well as a family participating in Head Start to discuss the impact of these cuts on the lives of Santa Barbara County families.

Sequestration, which went into effect on March 1, triggered across the board spending cuts of 8.2 percent to every government program starting immediately.

Since sequestration went into effect, the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County estimates that its funding to operate the local Head Start program will be cut by $562,500 for the remainder of the year, which would result in 50 children being removed from the Head Start program.

“Every day, the impacts of the arbitrary, across the board cuts known as ‘sequester’ are becoming clear in our communities,” Capps said. “It’s incumbent upon us to make sure House leadership knows that the impacts of sequester are real and that we need to work towards a balanced approach to reducing our deficit instead of doing it on the backs of children and seniors. We need to be investing in our children, not cutting the rug out from under them.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

